Camelon street closed after package found

Police have closed Camelon Main Street after reports of a suspicious package.

The busy road is taped off between Union Road and Stirling Road roundabout.

Bomb disposal experts are understood to have been called in.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley are investigating following the discovery of a suspicious package outside Camelon Police Station.

“The incident was initially reported around 8.40am on Thursday, January 18.

“Inquiries are ongoing and a cordon is currently in place around Camelon Main Street.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 600 of January 18."