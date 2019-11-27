Camelon sex offender slashes rapist in prison attack

A convicted rapist was given futher jail time for slashing a wheelchair-bound sex offender during a violent encounter in Glenocil Prison.

Steven Malcolm (32) – who became only the second person in Scotland to be made subject to a lifelong restriction order after raping a woman in a care home while he was still a teenager – was warned earlier today at Stirling Sheriff Court he may now never be released after he slashing another notorious rapist David Jeans (39) in a row over bogus Armed Forces boasts.

Jeans, serving time for abducting and raping a single mum, was returning to his cell in the Clackmannanshire high security prison.

The court heard Jeans’ wheelchair did not fit through his cell door, so he would wheel himself to the door and, with the aid of a grab rail, was able to take a couple of steps and manoeuvre himself inside.

Procurator fiscal deputer Cheryl Clark said Jeans had reached his cell door after collecting his evening meal, had locked his brakes, and was beginning to push himself out of his chair when he felt his head being pulled back.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “He could see Malcolm behind him. Malcolm stated, ‘You’re dead -- you’re getting it’. He brought his arm in front of Jeans, holding something in his hand.

“Jeans fell back into his chair and realised something had happened to the left side of his head – he was bleeding. He pushed himself from his chair into his cell and managed to turn to face the accused, with his wheelchair in between them.”

Malcolm then stepped over the chair and “swung” towards Jeans again, with what looked like a razor blade on a handle.

Warders ran towards Jeans’ cell and shouted at Malcolm to stop and return to his own cell, which he did.

Ms Clark said: “Jeans told the officers he had been slashed, and they were informed by another prisoner a weapon had been discarded on the floor near where the incident occurred.

“It was a white handle, with a blade melted onto it.”

Jeans was taken to hospital where medics stitched and steri-stripped a bleeding slash on the back of his left ear.

Malcolm, formerly of Camelon, earlier admitted assaulting Jeans to his injury, and possessing a makeshift bladed weapon in prison on April 9.

Defence solicitor Melissa Virtue said Malcolm had been in segregation in the jail for more than seven months following the incident.

She added Malcolm had long since completed the punishment part of his sentence for the 2006 care home rape – which saw him jailed for nine years imposed at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2007 – but has always been refused release under his order for lifelong restriction.

He is currently serving two other sentences for offences he committed in prison earlier this year – 27 months imposed at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in July for assault to severe injury, and 21 months imposed at Falkirk Sheriff Court on August 8 for assault.

Miss Virtue said: “He has not de-escalated in relation to risk management. He has had parole hearings where he has sought, and not sought, release. He is due for a parole hearing in February 2020 but he is aware that his offending in the last year or so will have an impact on that.

“Mr Jeans is also a serving prisoner at HMP Glenochil. The two have never got on well. The particular issue Mr Malcolm had taken with Mr Jeans had built up over a period of time.

“Mr Malcolm’s grandfather served in the Navy. Mr Jeans seems to make up stories about having been in the military and the SAS and Mr Malcolm took exception to that.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist sentenced Malcolm to a further three years in jail, consecutive to his other sentences.

He told him: “You clearly have a problem – you’re never going to get out of prison if you keep attacking other prisoners.”

Imposing the order for lifelong restriction in 2007, High Court judge Lord Menzies said Malcolm, then 19, had hidden in a boiler cupboard at the care home in Falkirk, before leaping out waving a seven-inch knife and forcing his 50-year-old victim, who worked there, into a bedroom where he barricaded the door and subjected her to “a prolonged sequence of humiliating and degrading sexual abuse, including repeated rapes”.

Jeans, from Airdrie, was jailed for eight years in 2014 after he abducted his ex-girlfriend and drove her 100 miles to a caravan park in Kirkcudbrightshire and repeatedly raped her.