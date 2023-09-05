Camelon sex offender, 38, warned prison is inevitable due to 'severity' of child porn images

Watch more videos on Shots!

Martin Baxter, 38, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to taking or making – or permitting to be taken or made – indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children at an address in Main Street, Camelon, between March 26, 2021 and December 20, 2021.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said the category of the images involved and their severity – as well as the total number of images – called for a custodial sentence to be imposed.

She added: “This is one of the worst cases in terms of category and volume.”

Baxter was warned he was heading for a prison sentence due to the severity of the child porn images (Picture: Submitted)

She deferred sentence on Baxter, 12 Watling Street, Camelon, until September 20 for a supplementary criminal justice social work report addressing the subject of post release supervision.