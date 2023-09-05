News you can trust since 1845
Camelon sex offender, 38, warned prison is inevitable due to 'severity' of child porn images

A sheriff warned a sex offender there was no doubt he was going to prison due to the “severity” and “volume” of child porn images he was caught with.
Published 5th Sep 2023
Updated 5th Sep 2023
Martin Baxter, 38, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to taking or making – or permitting to be taken or made – indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children at an address in Main Street, Camelon, between March 26, 2021 and December 20, 2021.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said the category of the images involved and their severity – as well as the total number of images – called for a custodial sentence to be imposed.

She added: “This is one of the worst cases in terms of category and volume.”

Baxter was warned he was heading for a prison sentence due to the severity of the child porn images (Picture: Submitted)Baxter was warned he was heading for a prison sentence due to the severity of the child porn images (Picture: Submitted)
She deferred sentence on Baxter, 12 Watling Street, Camelon, until September 20 for a supplementary criminal justice social work report addressing the subject of post release supervision.

Baxter was released on bail until that date.