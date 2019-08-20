Camelon’s alcoholic Jekyll and Hyde makes life tough for emergency staff

The demon drink turned one of the “most pleasant” people you could meet into a spitting, scratching monster who made life hell for medical staff and police.

Drunken Tina Steel (50) had to be taken off the street for her own safety, but then she turned on the very people who were trying to help her.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Steel had pled guilty to assault at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 30 and April 2.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “She was asleep in Simpson Street, Camelon, intoxicated through alcohol. She was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s accident and emergency department.

“She spat at a nurse, striking her on the legs and body. Police assistance was requested.”

A few days later Steel was once again found sleeping on the street.

Mrs Orr said: “Police attended and she was persuaded to attend hospital. She was taken there and began to become abusive towards the ambulance crew, and began to spit at them, with spit landing on the jacket of one crew member. Police were contacted and Steel was arrested.

“She was handcuffed and a spit hood was applied. Police asked her to walk with them to the police vehicle and she became abusive and aggressive. When they were trying to get her in the vehicle she scratched a female police officer’s wrist a number of times, leaving visible marks and drawing blood.

“On the way to the police station she was aggressive, calling officers whores and sluts and saying ‘you’ve got five minutes to get these cuffs off me or else’.

Defence solicitor John Mulholland said: “She was drinking and doesn’t remember the circumstances, but deeply regrets her conduct. When she isn’t drinking she’s the most pleasant person you can meet and has volunteered for the Salvation Army.”

Sheriff John Mundy said: “Drinking is not an excuse for such vile behaviour.”

Steel, 25 Stirling Road, Camelon, was sentenced to eight months in prison.