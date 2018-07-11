Camelon office now houses Stirling staff too

The refurbished premises of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal service in Falkirk have been officially opened.

It shut last November to allow work to take place to accommodate staff from the Stirling office which has now closed.

The Lord Advocate, James Wolffe QC visited the offices in Mansionhouse Road, Camelon, last Thursday to unveil a plaque marking the occasion.

He said: “I would like to thank the staff, and all those who use the office, for their patience during the refurbishment works.

“This work is a welcome step in the COPFS Estates Strategy. That strategy aims to ensure that the service has accommodation which enables it to maintain its commitment to servicing local courts.”

He added the savings made will be reinvested in its “greatest asset – the staff whose commitment ensures a first-rate prosecution service for Scotland”.