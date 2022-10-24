Stephen Ramage (38) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – causing damage to a window, shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and refusing to leave – at a property in Wheatlands Avenue, Bonnybridge on November 26 last year.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner – uttering homophobic remarks at a female police officer – at the same address on November 27, 2021.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said a criminal justice social work report was available, although it was not a “terribly good one” and his client was not present either.

"I’ve not seen Mr Ramage this morning,” he added.