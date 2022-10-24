Camelon offender's disappearing act following bad report
An offender who hurled homophobic abuse at a police officer during a disturbance in Bonnybridge failed to show up at court to answer for his crimes.
Stephen Ramage (38) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – causing damage to a window, shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and refusing to leave – at a property in Wheatlands Avenue, Bonnybridge on November 26 last year.
He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner – uttering homophobic remarks at a female police officer – at the same address on November 27, 2021.
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said a criminal justice social work report was available, although it was not a “terribly good one” and his client was not present either.
Most Popular
"I’ve not seen Mr Ramage this morning,” he added.
Sheriff Craig Harris issued an arrest warrant for Ramage, 6 Fairlie Drive, Camelon.