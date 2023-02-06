Camelon offender's "cowardly and childish" abuse of partner lands him in court

He also admitted engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of the same woman in Carmuirs Avenue and Lemettis Takeaway, Main Street, Camelon between January 1, 2021 and August 3, 2022.

Procurator fiscal depute Christine Brownlie said: “The complainer and the accused had been in a relationship for 16 months. The complainer works for a fish and chip shop for which the accused was a delivery driver – that’s how they met.”

It was stated Downie would sometimes embarrass her in public and at work with the things he would say and his employment as a delivery driver was terminated shortly afterwards,

Downie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

He then began to send her text messages threatening self harm, posting a picture of a train station with the ominous words “next stop is hell”. He would also shout abusive things at her in person, calling her a ”slag”.

Another text message stated “Because of you I’m going to cut myself”.

The court heard the complainer wanted to continue her relationship with Downie.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Downie’s record of breaching court orders and felt enough resources had already been “squandered” on him, asking aloud “why should the court waste any more time?”.

Stephen Biggan, defence solicitor, said: “He is a work in progress and a slow learner. It’s like dealing with a 16-year-old a lot of the time when speaking to Mr Downie. He acts without thinking about the consequences.”

The court heard Downie, 42 Hamilton Street, Camelon, had been assessed as suitable for the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.

Sheriff Shead referred to Downie’s “cowardly and childish” behaviour and placed him on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he attend the Caledonian programme and complete 225 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.