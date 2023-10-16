A fallout between siblings saw an offender threaten to cut her sister up and put her in a bottle bank.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Michelle Verhees, 36, had previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering threats of violence – towards her sister at an address in Roughlands Crescent, Carronshore and elsewhere between April 21 and May 8 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The complainer had a conversation with the accused on Facebook Messenger regarding pictures the accused had posted of herself – she thought there was a deterioration in the accused’s physical state.

"This led to an argument between them and the accused contacted her mother to ask her where her sister was living at the time. She then stated ‘I’m killing the wee cow – she better watch. I will cut her up and put her in a bottle bank’.

Verhees threatened her sister after an argument over social media posts (Picture: Submitted)

"She added ‘I will get her man done as well – I’m chopping her hands off’.”

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “It was just two sisters having a fall out two years ago. I don’t think they see each other anymore. It wasn’t the right thing to say.”

He added Verhees, 46 Mansionhouse Road, Camelon, was now “getting help" and things were “moving in the right direction” for her.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Verhees’ “extensive record of offending” and her past poor compliance with community orders.