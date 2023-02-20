Camelon offender spat all over police van cell and struggled with officers

Krzystof Sokolowski, 27, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace – engaging in a stand up fight – threatening behaviour and resisting police officers in Ladysmill, Falkirk on May 28 last year.

He was joined by Dawid Kaniecki, 20, who admitted threatening behaviour – repeatedly spitting and kicking out in the cell of a police van and struggling with officers – at the same location on the same date.

The court heard there was no Polish interpreter available at this time for Sokolowski, 109 Overton Crescent, Denny, and no criminal justice social work report ready for Kaniecki.

Sokolowski and Kaniecki both struggled with police officers during the incident