Camelon offender smashed partner's mobile phone against wall
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Connor Montgomery (23) had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner on November 23, 2019 at his 13 Fleming Gardens, Camelon home.
By Court Reporter
17th Oct 2022, 4:30pm
The charges stated Montgomery took the woman’s mobile phone and attempted to gain information from it before smashing it against a wall. He also sent abusive messages to her and accused her of infidelity.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Montgomery until November 17 for a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment.