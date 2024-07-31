Camelon offender punches partner then tells bystanders 'she'll say nothing' to police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An offender punched his partner then told shocked bystanders they could report the matter to police because she would ‘say nothing’.

Simon Collins, 40, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including threatening behaviour and assaulting his partner – punching her on the body – at Lock 16, Glenfuir Road, Falkirk on May 31.

Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 8.20pm and the accused and his partner were walking along the canal path, with members of the public also present.

"The saw him lean over the top of the woman and punch her. The members of the public then shouted towards the accused to desist and he stated ‘what are you going to? Phone the police? She’ll say nothing’.”

Collins appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said Collins’ recent behaviour stems from the death of his son, which led him to spiral into severe alcohol abuse.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki was concerned over the statement Collins made to the members of the public on the footpath.

"What he said to those people who were trying to assist was quite sinister,” she said.

Mr Hutchison responded: “She is keen for the relationship to continue – they live in separate addresses.”

Sheriff Labaki heard Collins, 24 Watling Avenue, Camelon, had been in custody since June 6.

She placed him on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he attend addiction and mental health services in that time and complete 300 hours of unpaid work.