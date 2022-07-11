Camelon offender made sexual remarks towards female police officer

He also admitted making racially offensive remarks towards a female staff member at FVRH on September 28, 2021.

The court heard Thomson was said to have been drunk when he attended for a court-appointed interview in order to get information for a criminal justice social work report, but he claimed he had a seizure during the appointment.

Thomson behaved in a threatening manner at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Thomson, 70 Mansionhouse Road, Camelon, for two weeks to July 21 for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.