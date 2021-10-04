Camelon offender jailed for trashing Bainsford house

Stewart Muircroft (40) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and destroying property – damaging a front door, picture frames and smashing a TV – at an address in David’s Loan, Bainsford between August 20 and August 21.

The court heard Muircroft, who was supposedly the victim of a stabbing, had been suffering from post traumatic stress.

Sarah Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “At the time of the incident the witness and the accused were friends. It was 10pm and the witness had attended at a friend’s address when the accused turned up demanding she come with him to her property to collect his dog.

Muircroft damaged property at a house in David's Loan, Bainsford

"She attended at the house to retrieve the dog. The accused began shouting and swearing at her, saying he would never see her again. She went to her friend’s address and received messages from the accused, one which stated he was going to ‘put her door in’ and trash the house.

“Later the next morning at 11.30am police were contacted because there looked to be a note on the front door of the property. The door was ajar and police entered to find pieces of broken wood from the door frame, smashed plant pots, a smashed picture frame and a number of items of clothing thrown around.”

Muircroft, 42 Gordon Place, Camelon, was later traced and arrested by officers.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “He has a bit of a record. He has suffered substantially from two things. The death of his mother – he has really struggled with that and started taking drugs.

"He was also the victim of a stabbing and believes he is suffering from post traumatic stress.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said, given the circumstances and Muircroft’s criminal record, a custodial sentence was the only appropriate option in this case and sentenced him to four-and-a-half months in prison back dated to August 23.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.