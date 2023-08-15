Camelon offender ignored court's orders to stay away from ex twice in space of a month
Warned by the court to stay away from his former partner an offender subsequently ignored the instruction twice in the space of a month and breached his bail.
By Court Reporter
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 16:02 BST
Arnold Carruthers, 50, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting his former partner in Nailor Road and at Camelon Roundabout on May 16 and June 23 respectively.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed Carruthers, 25 Stirling Road, Camelon, on a supervised community payback order for two years.