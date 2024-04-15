Camelon offender heaved bag full of drugs out window when police arrived at his door

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Steven Meikle, 44, had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class C drug Etizolam, possession of class B drug cannabis and attempting to pervert the course of justice at his 15 Burnside Court, Camelon home on July 13 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthebertson said: “When police arrived at the property there was a bag that was thrown out of a window.”

The bag, which contained £300 worth of controlled drugs, being chucked was a futile attempt by Meikle to try to get rid of incriminating evidence.

Police witnessed Meikle throw a bag of drugs out a window at the property(Picture: Submitted)

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He bought the drugs for his partner, who had an underlying difficulty with drugs and he was trying to get her off them without hurting her.”