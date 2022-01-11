Camelon offender free from custody but not unpaid work

It was stated Anderson, 138 Glasgow Road, Camelon, had been free of custody since December 15 last year.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC placed him on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 180 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Anderson behaved in a threatening manner in Dorrator Road, Camelon

