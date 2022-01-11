Camelon offender free from custody but not unpaid work
Mathew Anderson (23) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – shouting and swearing and uttering threats of violence – in Dorrator Road, Camelon on March 4 last year.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 12:01 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 12:15 pm
It was stated Anderson, 138 Glasgow Road, Camelon, had been free of custody since December 15 last year.
Sheriff Simon Collins QC placed him on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 180 hours unpaid work within 12 months.