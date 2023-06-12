Scott Rae claimed he was only trying to protect the woman from harm when she reportedly started repeatedly yelling the name of a well known local drug dealer out in the street.

Scott Rae, 28, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assault he carried out against his former partner at his 163 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon home on March 1 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said: “The accused and the complainer were in the accused’s home address when an argument broke out and they ended up outside the address.

Rae appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"She tried to walk to the main road but he chased after her.”

Rae kicked the woman’s leg and she fell to the pavement, where he punched her to the head.

"Police arrived and saw the complainer,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She had injuries to her forehead and redness to the side of her face.”

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “Earlier in the day he and his partner were in his mum’s house and his parnter was thrown out of the house and he went with her.

"While she was outside his house she threw bricks at his windows.”

Mr Addison said it was not until the woman started repeatedly shouting the name of “someone who supplies narcotics in the area” that Rae emerged from the house and ran after her.

“For her own protection, he went out to stop her. He was protecting her from harm.”

The court heard Rae, who was said to suffer from PTSD, a personality disorder and depression, was currently serving a four-month prison sentence for breaching his bail and had an earliest release date of July 9 this year.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Rae’s lengthy record of domestic offending and sentenced him to 115 days in prison to be served consecutively to his current sentence.