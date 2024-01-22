Camelon offender chucked vodka bottle and remote control at partner to get her to leave

A drunken offender must have really wanted his on/off partner to leave his house because he chucked a bottle of vodka at her and a television remote before slapping her in the face.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Robert McCallum, 55, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman – throwing a bottle and a remote control at her and slapping her face – at his 39 Brown Street, Camelon home on August 9 last year.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting the woman at his home on August 27, 2023.

Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the complainer had been in an on/off relationship for two years prior to the offence. It was 5.30pm and they were within the address drinking together.

Police found the woman hiding under a duvet in McCallum's living room (Picture: Submitted)

"The accused began arguing with the complainer and she refused to leave the address, claiming she would have nowhere else to stay. The accused then got off the sofa and threw a vodka bottle and a remote at her.

"None of the objects hit her. He then approached her as she remained sitting on the sofa and proceeded to slap her to the face. Shortly afterwards she called the police.”

The court heard McCallum had tried to get her to leave and she refused – his recollection was said to be “clouded” due to the consumption of alcohol.

A couple of weeks later, having been ordered to stay away from the woman, McCallum breached his bail by letting her into his home.

"It was 1am,” said Mr Lynch. “Police received information from a friend of the complainer stating she was in the company of the accused at the address. The accused answered the door and police requested to search the property.

"They found the woman hidden under a duvet in the corner of the living room. The accused told police ‘It was stupid of me’.”

McCallum was said to have a learning difficulty and, as such, had been assessed as unsuitable for the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.