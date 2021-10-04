Camelon offender caught with knuckleduster in public
Richard McColl (37) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon – a knuckleduster.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 8:05 am
McColl, 68 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, admitted the offence he committed on June 18 last year at Moss ‘o’ Balloch Park, Balloch.
The court heard McColl had breached a restriction of liberty order he received for his crime – an order which he has since completed. It was stated he was now making progress with his unpaid work.
Sheriff Christopher Shead allowed the order to continue.