Camelon offender caught with knuckleduster in public

Richard McColl (37) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon – a knuckleduster.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 4th October 2021, 8:05 am
Updated Monday, 4th October 2021, 8:09 am

McColl, 68 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, admitted the offence he committed on June 18 last year at Moss ‘o’ Balloch Park, Balloch.

The court heard McColl had breached a restriction of liberty order he received for his crime – an order which he has since completed. It was stated he was now making progress with his unpaid work.

McColl was caught with the knuckleduster at Moss 'o' Balloch Park in Balloch

Sheriff Christopher Shead allowed the order to continue.

