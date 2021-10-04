Camelon offender caught with knuckleduster in public

McColl, 68 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, admitted the offence he committed on June 18 last year at Moss ‘o’ Balloch Park, Balloch.

The court heard McColl had breached a restriction of liberty order he received for his crime – an order which he has since completed. It was stated he was now making progress with his unpaid work.

McColl was caught with the knuckleduster at Moss 'o' Balloch Park in Balloch

Sheriff Christopher Shead allowed the order to continue.

