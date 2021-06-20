Camelon offender broke into mum's house to steal mini hob

Brian McCrindle (34), 123 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, also pinched jewellery from the premises.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McCrindle pleaded guilty to the break-in and theft he committed on April 12 last year and admitted stealing alcohol from the Camelon Store, Fairlie Drive, Camelon and sweets from the Spar, Main Street, Camelon on December 4, 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing ladders from a van in Wilson Avenue, Camelon on December 2, 2019.

McCrindle appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday to answer for the string of thefts he committed

The court heard he was in the grip of a significant alcohol problem at the time of the offences.

Sheriff Derek Livingston called for a drug treatment and testing order review, a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out in time for McCrindle’s next appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court on August 12.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.