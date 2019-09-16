Camelon newsagent’s employee threatened with knife during robbery

A robber threatened an employee with a knife before stealing cash from a Camelon newsagent’s.

The incident took place at the Bobby Roy’s store in Main Street on Saturday afternoon.

Police are appealing for help from members of the public to try to trace the culprit.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are investigating after a newsagent’s was robbed in Camelon.

“A man entered the shop in Main Street at about 4.30pm on Saturday and threatened a member of staff with a knife before taking a sum of cash.

“The man responsible is described as being white, in his 40s, around 5ft6, clean shaven and has a gaunt appearance.

“He was wearing a black jacket and a black baseball cap.”

Anyone with information relating to this crime is asked to call police via 101 and quote incident number 2807 of September 14.