Camelon neighbour row: ‘Pick up your dog’s dirt or I’ll stab you’

A row between neighbours came to a head when a resident told a householder he would stab him if he did not pick up his dog’s excrement.

Kris Steele (38) made the threat following a row with neighbours in Mansionhouse Road, Camelon relating to dogs and noise.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday he had pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner on April 5.

Steele, who was said to regret his threat, has since suffered a major fire at his former house and has now moved away to another home.

Sheriff John Mundy deferred sentence on Steele, 9 Morriston Court, Grangemouth, for three months for him to be of good behaviour.