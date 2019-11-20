Camelon murder brought a sudden and bloody end to a ‘complicated relationship’

The man who killed a grandmother in her Camelon flat after a “brutal and sustained” knife attack showed no emotion as he was jailed for life.

William Finlay (57) pled guilty to murdering 44-year-old Fiona McDonald, also known as Canning, by stabbing her 47 times at her Carmuirs Avenue address on November 6 last year.

The fatal incident grew out of an argument the pair had about Finlay’s £10,000 pension money.

Sentencing the Falkirk man to at least 17 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow earlier today, judge Lady Stacey told him: “Nothing can take away the grief her family feel. Her mother, daughter and grandchildren have been deprived of her company.

“It is not up to me to decide when, if ever, you will be released, that is up to the parole board.”

The court heard Finlay, who was made redundant after 20 years working in international electronics, came back to Falkirk to look after his mother and became friends with Fiona.

However, it was a volatile relationship.

Defence QC Thomas Ross said: “They had a very complicated relationship. At times they were friends and other times they had violent disagreements.

“Mr Finlay, who latterly worked as a cleaner in banks and financial institutions, drew a pension payment for £10,000 in March 2018 and was in debt to the tune of £1300 by that November.

“Fiona McDonald had accrued debts and men were turning up at his door looking for money. He believed she had built up debt with drugs using him as credit.

“It is unusual for someone with no history of violence to behave in such a brutal fashion.”

Mr Ross described the attack on Fiona as “brutal and sustained.”

Finlay actually confessed what he had done to neighbours and police and claimed he should “be shot in the head” for brutally killing Fiona.

He told officers he was pushed to his limits and could not apologise enough for killing someone, but said it was “revenge”, believing she had been “rinsing him” of his £10,000 pension payment.

Prosecutor Margaret Barron said: “He stated to witnesses she was constantly asking for money.”

The court heard on the day in question Finlay, who was covered in blood, turned up at a friend’s house and confessed to the murder.

When Finlay left his house the friend dialled 999.

Finlay also told neighbours: “I’ve just murdered Fiona.”

When they rushed to her flat they saw her seated on a couch “just staring into the sky” with blood all over her body.

A small kitchen knife was found nearby.

When he was arrested Finlay told police: “Junkies bothering me, that’s why I got my revenge. I took it out on a poor woman who robbed me for thousands of pounds.

“I deserve to be shot in the head for what I’ve done tonight.

“I apologise for doing it, but you can’t apologise for killing someone – this is what happens when you get pushed to the limits.”