Camelon man was no show at court for drug offence

A Camelon man was found in possession of class A drug heroin at Falkirk Police Station on July 27 last year.

Jamie Kelly (33) of 24 Gordon Place, Camelon, claimed he failed to show up at a subsequent court appointment for the offence, which he had earlier admitted, due to staff at the Castings – where he was staying a the time – failing to give him the alarm call he requested.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Kelly, who claimed to be on medication to help him sleep at the time as well as heroin substitute Methadone, seemed to be a person who takes “absolutely no responsibility” for his actions.

The case was adjourned until May 3 for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.