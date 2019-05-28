Camelon man to be supervised after punching takeaway worker

A thug who punched a takeaway worker has been placed under supervision.

James Lawrence (34), 13 Simpson Street, Camelon, has pled guilty to assaulting an employee of Umar’s Tandoori, Main Street, Camelon, on November 1, 2018, as well as shouting, swearing and making threats at Falkirk Police Station the next day.

He also admitted breaching a restriction of liberty order by being in Abercrombie Street, Camelon at 8.25pm on March 6 this year and having diamorphine in his possession.

His defence solicitor said Lawrence has a drugs misuse problem.

Sheriff Christopher Shead made him subject to a year’s supervision and ordered Lawrence to carry out 220 hours of unpaid work in nine months.