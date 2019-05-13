Camelon man subjected stranger to sectarian abuse

A Camelon man who subjected a stranger to a drunken sectarian rant was ordered to pay his victim £250 in compensation.

Craig Bell (28), of Wall Street, admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner and committing a breach of the peace by shouting and swearing and approaching people in a confrontational manner and uttering remarks of a religious nature, aggravated by religious prejudice on July 17, 2017 in Hamilton Street, Camelon.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that Bell, who had been drinking, approached the witness and enquired about her religion.

Depute fiscal Ashley Smith said: “She attempted to diffuse the situation by asking him if it mattered.

“The accused then stood directly in front of her face in a confrontational manner and started singing the song ‘The Sash’.

Bell’s defence solicitor said: “He knows he should not behave in this manner. Alcohol was involved and he engaged some random strangers in conversation. He was extremely drunk and is very embarrassed by this.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I think this has been a particularly unpleasant experience for those affected who did not know what you might do – the comments were sectarian.”