Camelon man sent sexual messages to 14-year-old girl and asked for intimate pictures

Euan Anderson, of 109 Union Road, pleaded guilty to sending sexual communication to the teenager without her consent on April 11 and 12 for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification or humiliating, distressing or alarming her.

The 22-year-old also intentionally caused a woman to look at a sexual image by sending her a photograph of his private parts on April 11, 2020.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, his defence solicitor, Simon Hutchison, said his client is a first offender.

Camelon man Euan Anderson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Mr Hutchison said: “There are two character references from his old headteacher and friend of the family. I think they’re quite good references.

“He was in trouble of his own making because of significant debts he had incurred and there was a lot of pressure on him. There were a lot of difficulties for him regarding deaths in the months prior.

“He lost his gran, great-gran and cousin. He signed as the guarantor for his friend’s death.”

The court was told Anderson “remembers very little about what happened on the evening in question” as he had been drinking.

Mr Hutchison added: “Once this matter’s behind him, he wants to live a non-criminal life and I’m pretty sure you won’t be seeing him again.

“He understands he has to pay a penalty for this outrageous behaviour.”

Sheriff Livingston ordered Anderson to complete 160 hours of unpaid work within a year as an alternative to custody.

He was also placed under supervision for two years, during which time he will be subject to conduct conditions.

As part of the supervision period, Anderson must have no unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 16 without the approval of supervising officers.

Anderson must also allow any devices he possesses capable of accessing the internet to be checked by police and social workers.

Sheriff Livingston warned him: “If you breach the order, you are likely to find yourself in custody.”

Anderson was placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

