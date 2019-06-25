Camelon man ordered to pay compensation to sexual assault victims

Mohammad Jenih (33) of Mariner Road, Camelon was found guilty following a trial of sexually assaulting two women on two separate occasions.

The first offence took place at an address in Camelon on September 9, 2017 with the charge stating that Jenih touched the woman on her buttock with his hand.

The second offence took place at the same address on September 12, 2017 with the charge stating that Jenih touched the woman intimately through her clothing.

Sheriff Livingston ordered Jenih to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within nine months and also placed him under supervision for 18 months.

In addition Jenih was ordered to pay his two female victims £250 each in compensation.