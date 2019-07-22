Camelon man jailed over sexual assault of teenage girl

A man has been jailed for 18 months after sexually assaulting a teenager.

Terry Waddell (34) appeared for sentencing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having been found guilty by a jury of assaulting the girl on various occasions between February 1, 2017 and March 16, 2018 when she was 14 and 15 at addresses in Camelon where he kissed her, touched her, rubbed his body against hers and encouraged her to touch him.

The jury also found Waddell, 43 Ross Crescent, Camelon, guilty of forcing the girl to send him indecent images of her body.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said his client accepted the verdict but denied responsibility and was “a man of previous perfect character”.