Camelon man jailed for six months after threatening to kill neighbour

A man who threatened to kill a neighbour and also made a homophobic remark towards a policeman has been imprisoned.

Michael Jordan (38) issued the chilling threat after being arrested by police following a chance run-in in the street with another Camelon resident.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jordan, 67 Mansionhouse Road, Camelon, had pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing, uttering threats and uttering an abusive comment at PC Little in Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon and at Falkirk Police Station on July 25.

He had also admitted behaving aggressively during an incident at his mother’s home in Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon on September 9, placing both she and his brother in a state of fear, alarm and distress following an argument over the purchasing of alcohol.

Trouble flared when Jordan was travelling on a bicycle and bumped into a bin, and subsequently his neighbour, by chance around 8pm on July 25.

A disagreement over a separate matter was then brought up.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said: “The accused approached the witness and shouted and swore towards him.

“The complainer attempted to back away from the accused at which point he made threats that the witness would get ‘done in’. The complainer had cause to run off from the accused where he met police officers who were on mobile patrol.”

Police were given a description of Jordan and traced and arrested him. During a journey to Falkirk Police Station, he swore at officers and made a homophobic slur to a policeman.

Ms Fallon added: “He also made threats towards the complainer and stated ‘I will kill him’.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said his client has “a chronic alcohol problem” and described him as “an annoyance to his family and police”.

Sheriff John Mundy jailed Jordan for six months.