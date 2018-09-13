Camelon man had £3000 cannabis farm

A man was caught with eight cannabis plants worth a combined value of £3000 at his home.

Allan Rorrison (33), 10 Gordon Place, Camelon, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week, having pled guilty to producing the class B drug at that address on May 21.

The court heard Rorrison was “under pressure” to grow the drug for others and has been using cannabis since the age of 14.

His defence solicitor told Sheriff Derek Livingston his client has been attending drug rehabilitation sessions at Signpost.

Rorrison was ordered to complete 170 hours of unpaid work within six months, reduced from 200 due to his early plea.

He was also placed under a 7pm-7am restriction of liberty order for six months.