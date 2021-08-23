Camelon man cut up portrait of partner's children

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Connor Roe (25) had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at his 212 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon home on July 13.

Katie Cunningham, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the complainer had been in a relationship for four years and he believed she had been cheating on him and sent her a Facebook message calling her a slag and a slut.

"At 7pm she went to a friend’s house and received a message from the accused stating ‘don’t think I will let you away with today – I will smash your ugly head in when you come back – you’re a cheating fat, ugly, smelly slag and I will batter you after the way you’ve been today’.

Roe sent threatening messages to his partner fro his home in Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon

"He then sent a picture to the complainer which showed he had vandalised pictures of her children. He later told police ‘it was out of character for me, I have worked so hard to change myself for the last three years’.”

The court heard first offender Roe had paid for the damaged canvas photographs he damaged to be replaced and that his relationship with the complainer was now “better than ever”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said there was a “slightly sinister aspect” to what Roe did, slashing the portraits of his partner's children.

He placed him on a community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 100 hours unpaid work in that time.

