Camelon man challenged Forth Valley Royal Hospital employee to fight during violent outburst

A man has been ordered to be of good behaviour after he made violent threats at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and challenged a member of staff to fight.

Daniel Underwood (24), 50 St Giles Square, Camelon, appeared in court having admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm by repeatedly shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner at the Larbert hospital on December 16 last year.

He also made self-harm threats, threw containers to the floor, threw a cup of water and punched a wall, causing damage.

He received a six-month structured deferred sentence during which he must comply with social work department instructions.