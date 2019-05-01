Camelon man causes £2,000 worth of damage to partner’s property

A conversation about ex partners led to a Camelon man causing £2000 worth of ‘carnage’ to his girlfriend’s property.

Piers Soliman (33) of Dorrator Road admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Tryst Park, Larbert on March 28, 2019 by acting aggressively towards his partner and shouting, swearing, removing her mobile phone, following her, throwing items and smashing a plate, a living room cabinet, glass door panels, a photo frame and mirror. He also damaged a loft hatch and threw two lit candles against a wall, damaging a TV, carpet and funiture.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that Soloman, a first offender, carried out the offence after his partner brought up personal details about his former relationship.

His defence agent said: “He was upset, exhausted and asked her to refrain from discussing the matter but she did not and this is when the sequence of actions occurred. He is normally a calm man and this is out of character for him.”

Fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said when police arrived at the property after the incident Soliman was contrite, stating that he was “very sorry” and would pay for all damage caused.

Sheriff John Mundy said the incident sounded like “carnage” and imposed a compensation order of £2000 to cover the damage to the property.

Addressing Soliman, he added: “You are a first offender, I don’t want to see you again.”