Camelon Juniors groundsmen spat on and threatened by teen thugs

Groundsmen at Camelon Juniors’ Carmuirs Park were threatened, spat on and had cigarettes thrown at them by a group of drunken teenage thugs.

Police have launched an investigation after two men who were carrying out maintenance work at The Mariners’ home ground were subjected to abuse by five teens — aged between 16 and 18 — shortly before 6pm last Friday.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “There was an assault at Camelon Juniors’ ground on Friday at 5.50pm.

“Two groundsmen working there were approached by a group of youths who were clearly under the influence of alcohol.

“The group were verbally abusive, threatening violence, and spat on and threw cigarettes at the groundsmen.”

Police are appealing for members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to step forward.

Officers can be contacted on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.