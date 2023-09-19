Camelon joiner indulged in some DIY destruction and head butted police officer in the mouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Mark Greenhorn, 40, had pleaded guilty to to assaulting a police officer – headbutting him – threatening behaviour and breaching his bail conditions by contacting his former partner at an address in Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon on July 9.

Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.15pm and police attended at Carmuirs Avenue. Checks were carried out on the accused and it was confirmed there was a live warrant for him.

"Police found the accused in the company of the witness and took hold of his left arm and informed him he was under arrest. He lunged towards an officer and headbutted him in the mouth.

Greenhorn head butted a police officer to the mouth (Picture: Police Scotland)

"He then made threats to stab and kill police officers and was shouting and swearing at them saying ‘I’m going to kill you – I will slit your throat and butn your house – I will do time for you – I will dedicate my life to finding you and I will kill you and your family’.

"He then said ‘why did you not go for your knife? Go for your knife next time’. “It was stated Greenhorn had failed to appear for an appointment and a warrant was issued for his arrest – he stated he knew he should not have let his former partner into his property and he should not have behaved in the way he did towards police.

He also admitted threatening behaviour at an address in Mansionhouse Road, Camelon – throwing a variety of household items, striking a mirror, kicking furniture and pursuing his former partner on August 6 last year.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “The accused stayed the night at the address and in the morning he immediately began to cause a disturbance apparently without reason and got into the witness’s face.

"He began throwing items of furniture and overturned a wardrobe. He also caused damage to a living room mirror, The complainer contacted police and ran out of the house.

"She was followed by the accused who tried to lead her back to the house as he was apologising.”

Greenhorn later told police: “I kicked a wardrobe, I’m sorry. The mirror was already broken – I smashed it.”

The court heard Greenhorn, a self-employed joiner, was in the process of getting some property out of the house when he lost his temper.

It was stated he had a “longstanding problem with heroin, but had been clean of the drug for a “significant period of time”.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Greenhorn’s “very significant criminal record” which feature a number of offences involving violence and seven previous convictions directly analogous to the most recent offence.