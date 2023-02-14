Camelon first offender lied to police about being assaulted by ex
Sandra Clelland, 37, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to making a false statement to police – claiming she had been the victim on an assault – at her 91 Mansionhouse Road, Camelon home on September 16 last year.
Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 1pm when the accused contacted police saying her ex partner had assaulted her. Police officers attended the address at 8pm on an unrelated matter and she freely disclosed she had made a false allegation to police.
"She confirmed at no point had her ex-partner assaulted her.”
Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said Clelland’s offence was a “desperate act born out of frustration against a domestic abuser”.
He added: “She did not have her problems to seek.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Clelland was a first offender and placed her on a structured deferred sentence for six months to August 10.
He said: “I appreciate the stress you have been under.”