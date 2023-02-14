Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 1pm when the accused contacted police saying her ex partner had assaulted her. Police officers attended the address at 8pm on an unrelated matter and she freely disclosed she had made a false allegation to police.

"She confirmed at no point had her ex-partner assaulted her.”

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said Clelland’s offence was a “desperate act born out of frustration against a domestic abuser”.

Clelland made a false statement to police that she had been assaulted

He added: “She did not have her problems to seek.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Clelland was a first offender and placed her on a structured deferred sentence for six months to August 10.

