Camelon family say they have suffered four years of racial harassment by local youngsters

A mother fears she and her children could be in real danger if long-running racist attacks against them are not stopped.

Originally from Slovakia, the family moved to Camelon four years ago and almost immediately were made to feel unwelcome by certain youngsters in the area.

According to the mother, who did not want to be named, the series of racially aggravated incidents began after she took her children to a local park.

“They said something about my children and I told them off, saying I don’t think your parents or your teachers would like this kind of talk.”

For some reason the youngsters – some who were primary school age – called her family Pakistanis.

After the initial contact at the park, the mother stated a campaign of abuse started, with youngsters banging on the family’s door at night, running through their front garden, shouting and swearing and even throwing eggs at their windows.

“When I tell other mothers about this they don’t believe me these things are going on in Camelon. I tell them to come and look at my windows.”

The latest incident happened at 8.30pm on Friday, December 21 and involved youngsters aged between 11 and 15.

The mother said: “I hope their parents read this and put a stop to it. My real fear is my family will end up being physically attacked.”

Police have been contacted on numerous occasions, but, because the family have been unable to identify the youths involved, officers have been unable to assist.

“They cannot patrol our house every evening,” said the woman.