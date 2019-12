An angered drunk hit the ceiling after a piece of wall art was thrown in a home.

Richard McGregor (44), 14 Mariner Road, Camelon, admitted repeatedly shouting, attempting to jump from a window and striking a light in Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead on August 26.

McGregor, who was “heavily under the influence”, had to be restrained by three others.

He now must complete 130 hours’ unpaid work within eight months and will be supervised for two years.