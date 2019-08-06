Camelon drug user stole tools from shed while high on Valium

A crook was caught stealing tools and gardening supplies while under the influence of alcohol and street Valium.

James Lawrence (34) also demanded entry to a property which he mistakenly thought was his friend’s just minutes before he raided a shed.

Lawrence, 13 Simpson Street, Camelon, admitted behaving threateningly in Fairlie Drive, Camelon on July 7 by demanding a householder let him in, refusing to leave, repeatedly kicking a door, punching a pane of glass and striking a window, all while on bail. He’d also pled guilty to stealing tools later that day from a property in Carmuirs Street, Camelon.

The late-night theft attempt was foiled when a resident saw Lawrence using his phone light to guide him to the shed. Although he left with a number of items — worth £50 in total — Lawrence was soon traced nearby.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said: “Police already attending the area observed the accused walking in Carmuirs Avenue carrying saws and a watering can.

“Officers were not aware the accused was to be apprehended and allowed him to walk by. He was found in possession of three handsaws, two watering cans and a set of tools.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said his client has a drug habit. Lawrence was sentenced to 200 hours’ unpaid work in nine months. He was also placed under a 7pm-7am four-month restriction of liberty order.