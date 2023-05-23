Camelon drug dealer admitted to Forth Valley Royal Hospital suffering from pneumonia

Lyndsay Lawrence, 28, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drug amphetamine at an address in Mariner Road, Camelon, between December 4, 2020 and December 8, 2020.

The court heard from defence solicitor Gordon Addison, who stated Lawrence was not present in court one for her scheduled appointment because she was seriously ill, having been admitted to Forth Valley Royal Hospital on May 8, suffering from pneumonia – an inflammation of the lungs, usually caused by an infection.

Mr Addison added: “I cannot give you a prognosis – but she is quite young and fighting it.”

