Camelon drink driver four times over the legal limit when police caught up with him

A first time drink driver was over four times above the legal limit when his driving came to the attention of police.

Ian McNie, 38, accelerated away from officers in the early hours of the morning and led them to follow his vehicle and eventually activate their lights when they were satisfied something was amiss with his driving.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McNie had pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A9 Falkirk Stadium roundabout in Falkirk on August 27 last year. He gave a reading of 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 1.20am and police were on mobile patrol in a marked vehicle at this time when they saw the accused’s vehicle turning left at a roundabout and accelerating quite fast.

McNie was over four times above the legal drink drive limit when police stopped him (Picture: Submitted)

"Officers continued to follow the vehicle due to the manner of driving. The activated their lights and signalled the accused to stop and he complied with this. He provided a sample of breath and failed the roadside test.”

Defence solicitor John Mulholland stated it was McNie’s first conviction for drink driving.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted McNie, 50 Carmuirs Drive, Camelon, was “significantly over the legal limit” when he took to the roads and the sentence must reflect this.