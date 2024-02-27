Camelon drink driver caught with cocaine and Buckfast bottle during ill advised trip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neal O’Donnell, 30, was in fact over the limit after making the disastrous decision to drive home from a friend’s house he was stopped by police who noticed him “speeding up and slowing down”.

O’Donnell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted drink driving and possession of class A drug cocaine on Tamfourhill Road, Falkirk on December 22 last year. O’Donnell gave a reading of 39 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police were on mobile patrol when their attention was drawn to a vehicle that was speeding up and slowing down. There was a bottle of Buckfast in the vehicle.

“The accused failed the roadside breath test.”

The court heard O’Donnell was at a friend’s and decided to drive home after drinking alcohol because it was too far a distance to walk and he did not have any money.

He admitted it was a “stupid thing” to do and was said to have a “difficulty with substance abuse and alcohol”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed O’Donnell 62 Fairlie Drive, Camelon, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 70 hours of unpaid work in that time.