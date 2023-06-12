Peter Merrilees, 51, had failed to attend training appointments to learn about his child’s new diabetes monitoring device and his former partner said he was not to get access to the children because he had not received the appropriate training.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Merrilees had pleaded guilty to breaching his non-harassment order by repeatedly contacting his former partner on November 28 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Merrilees’ relationship with his partner ended in 2020 and they decided to live in separate addresses.

Merrilees appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “A non-harassment order was put in place whereby the accused was not able to contact the witness unless it was a medical emergency.”

It was stated one of the couple’s children was diabetic and had been given a device on her arm to monitor her condition. Training on the workings of the device was required for both her parents, but Merrilees failed to attend for his.

"She sent the accused a text message saying he was not getting the children because he had not gotten the appropriate training,” said the procurator fiscal depute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merrilees then responded, sending text messages that – while they were not threatening in nature – deviated from the kind of contact that was permitted under his non-harassment order.

It was stated the communication started from Merrilees’ partner in this case, but it did not give him the right to reply in the way he did.

Sheriff Alison Michie heard Merrilees current non-harassment order still had another year to run.

She said: “You are someone who has a record for domestic offending, but I do take account of the circumstances of this offence and the fact it took place on a single day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She placed Merrilees, 231 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 150 hours of unpaid work in that time.