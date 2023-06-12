Peter Merrilees, 51, had failed to attend child welfare appointments and his former partner said he was not to get access to the children because of that.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Merrilees had pleaded guilty to breaching his non-harassment order by repeatedly contacting his former partner on November 28 last year.

The court heard Merrilees’ relationship with his partner ended in 2020 and they decided to live in separate addresses.

Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “A non-harassment order was put in place whereby the accused was not able to contact the witness unless it was a medical emergency.”

It was stated the Merrilees and his former partner were to attend appointments regarding their child’s welfare, however, Merrilees failed to attend.

"She sent the accused a text message saying he was not getting the children because of that,” said the procurator fiscal depute.

Merrilees then responded, sending text messages that – while they were not threatening in nature – deviated from the kind of contact that was permitted under his non-harassment order.

Sheriff Alison Michie placed Merrilees, 231 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 150 hours of unpaid work in that time.