Laura Williamson, 29, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing, making abusive comments towards police officers and repeated striking her head against the cage of the police vehicle – during the course of a journey from Garry Place, Hallglen, to Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 24 last year.

She also admitted threatening behaviour and resisting police officers – kicking out at them with her legs – in Mansionhouse Road, Camelon, on October 17, 2022.

The court heard Williamson, who was said to suffer from depression and PTSD, did not attend either and there was no explanation for her not showing up at court.

Williamson failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court