News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Camelon court no show now has the police on her trail

An offender who made life hell for police with her violent behaviour is now making things difficult for the courts by missing her appointments.
By Court Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 17:17 BST

Laura Williamson, 29, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing, making abusive comments towards police officers and repeated striking her head against the cage of the police vehicle – during the course of a journey from Garry Place, Hallglen, to Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 24 last year.

She also admitted threatening behaviour and resisting police officers – kicking out at them with her legs – in Mansionhouse Road, Camelon, on October 17, 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard Williamson, who was said to suffer from depression and PTSD, did not attend either and there was no explanation for her not showing up at court.

Williamson failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff CourtWilliamson failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Williamson failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Most Popular

Sheriff Craig Harris issued an arrest warrant for Williamson, 52 Gordon Place, Camelon.

News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us