Camelon cosmetics thief awaits sentencing after stealing from Falkirk stores

Mary Laird, 25, whose address was listed as 3 Abercrombie Street, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Laird and another woman stole products from the Well Pharmacy in The Carron Centre in Bainsford on November 30, 2020.

The duo also pinched a quantity of cosmetic items from Superdrug in The Howgate Shopping Centre, Falkirk on December 16 last year.

Camelon thief Mary Laird is due to reappear before Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said a report was unavailable.

The lawyer told Sheriff Derek Livingston his client had tried to contact social workers after changing address.

Mr Hutchison said: “She phoned the office.

“She’s in homeless property. We told her to phone social work and she says she did and left a message.”

Sheriff Livingston allowed the address on Laird’s bail order to be amended and deferred sentence for a restriction of liberty order assessment until July 29.

Bail was continued.

