Camelon cocaine dealer resurfaces in rehab

Steven Neville (31), who had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine at an address in Mariner Road, Camelon on February 12, 2019, once again failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, but this time there was no arrest warrant issued.

The court heard Neville, whose address is listed as 34 Inchwood Road, Westfield, Cumbernauld, was currently in a rehabilitation centre in Manchester.

Neville admitted drug dealing at an address in Mariner Road, Camelon

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “He has now been at that centre for a few weeks and his community payback order report has been positive.”

He fixed a further review of the Neville’s community payback order for three months time to March 3, 2022.

Sheriff Harris arranged an invite on Neville’s arrest warrants so he could appear in March without the need for custody.

