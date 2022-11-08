Camelon addict goes cold turkey after being caught with over £2500 of illegal drugs
An offender was said to have “learned his lesson” and turned his life around after being caught in possession of over two grand worth of class A and class B drugs
James Linton, 25, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted possession class B drug cannabis and class A drug cocaine at his 67 Union Road, Camelon home on July 6 last year.
The court heard police officers found Linton with 142 grams of cannabis worth a street value of £1420 and 12.97 grams of cocaine worth £1160.
Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “This has been a wake up call for him – he was getting himself further and further into difficulty. He went cold turkey and, now being drug free, has managed to turn his life around. He is now working and has very much learned his lesson.”
Most Popular
Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Linton £900 to be paid back at £200 per month to “draw a line” under the offence.