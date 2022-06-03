Callous thieves steal charity money during Falkirk Kelpies break-in

Three charity tins and a number of other items were stolen after thieves broke into a secured coffee kiosk located near the famous Kelpies in Falkirk's Helix Park.

By James Trimble
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 11:22 am
Updated Friday, 3rd June 2022, 11:22 am

The theft happened at Grants Ice Cream and Coffee kiosk, in front of the Helix Park visitor centre, sometime overnight on Thursday, June 2 and was discovered at 8am this morning.

Kiosk owner Sarah Grant said: “I’m just sickened with it. They used a step ladder and broke the locks to get in – they must have hit them until they broke. Then they ransacked the place, stealing two charity tins for Scottish Autism and a collection for Parkinsons, as well as helping themselves to some juice and biscuits.

The break-in happened at a kiosk near the world famous Kelpies

"I locked up at 6.30pm yesterday and found it like this just before 8am this morning.”

Sarah said she called the police this morning and was told officers would be looking into the incident.

She is also hopeful the park CCTV may have captured images of the culprits.